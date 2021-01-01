THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A family business has created T-shirts and other apparel to promote pride for small hometowns across the state.

Taylor’d Threads started as an idea just to promote Thomasville, but it has since expanded to Lexington, High Point, and other cities across North Carolina.

Paxton Taylor, a recent High Point University graduate, is the brains behind the business.

As a graphic design major she has been able to bring what’s special about these hometowns to life, and it's been a huge success.



“Considering now that there are thoughts of creating an actual store front, or expanding into other cities, or other cities wanting them to design for them is the greatest gift," Taylor says.



Paxton hopes to expand her apparel line to highlight other small hometowns in the state. You can shop for anything Taylor’d Threads online through their website.