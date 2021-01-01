More than 200,000 Floridians have already received a COVID-19, but the slow pace of vaccination means everyone is going to have to keep taking precautions.

A Seminole County teacher says she has concerns about returning to the classroom Monday out of fear for her husband’s health.

What You Need To Know Gina Boller has been teaching remotely but is returning to the classroom on Monday



Her husband is at high risk for COVID-19 complications and won’t be vaccinated until Friday



She's not old enough to get vaccinated yet

“I care about my family, but I love my job, but it's a hard place to be in,” Gina Boller told Spectrum News 13.

She is a second grade teacher at Evans Elementary in Oviedo and has been teaching virtually through the pandemic while taking care of her 72-year-old husband. They’ve been married for 38 years.

“He is a cancer survivor, has COPD, and had a heart valve replacement with open heart surgery two years ago,” Boller explained

She says they’ve both been very cautious – staying at home to avoid getting infected.

“My biggest concern is we are trying to get a vaccine for him,” Boller said.

After trying for a while, her husband finally got an appointment. He’ll receive the first dose on Friday. But Boller goes back to face-to-face learning on Monday.

“It's very frustrating,” she said.

Boller said she wants to be vaccinated as well.

“I love my love school. I love my home. I love Oviedo. Everybody is great, but like I said I am trying to keep my family safe.”

She’ll likely have to wait, though.

“Unfortunately there is not enough, simply not enough vaccines to vaccinate everybody at this moment,” said Donna Walsh with the Florida Department of Health.

Walsh said the department remains focused on vaccinating as many people age 65 and older as possible

Boller is under 65.

For now, Walsh recommends that she continues to follow CDC guidelines.

“She needs to continue to protect measures that she has all along,” he said.

That is what Boller plans to do to try to stay as safe as possible until both she and her husband get vaccinated.

Seminole County has been administering vaccinations for about two weeks now, and so far more than 5,000 people have received the first dose.