GREENSBORO, N.C. — YMCA branches across our state are keeping COVID-19 cases low, even during a time of high risk.

The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs recently tracked the statewide number of positive coronavirus cases among members and its nearly 20,000 employees.

Out of 1.3 million visits from September to the end of November, the organization only reported 57 total cases.

“It is a top priority for us to make sure that by reopening, we’re making sure that we’re following all the local and national guidelines,” said David Heggier, the Executive Director of the Bryan YMCA in Greensboro. “We’re doing that to the best of our ability because safety is the upmost importance for us.”

During a six-month closure this year, North Carolina YMCA branches collectively lost $65 million and 65% of their workforce.

“The YMCA is gonna be there for the community regardless,” said Sheree Vodicka, the CEO of the North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs. “We’re going to be doing everything we can to support the community with feeding proarams and blood drives and remote learning support for children that are out of school.”

As a nonprofit organization, the YMCA depends heavily on membership fees and thanks its members who have stuck with it during the pandemic.