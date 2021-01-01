TAMPA, Fla. — The Outback Bowl Saturday at Raymond James Stadium will be one of Tampa's first nationwide events since the Coronavirus Pandemic began 9 months ago.

​The Indiana Hoosiers take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a game that will be capped at 20% capacity, roughly 13,000 fans.

What You Need To Know Outback Bowl Saturday at Raymond James Stadium



Indiana facing Ole Miss, 12:30 pm kickoff



Pandemic precautions in place at stadium for game

"I think everything is being looked at and scrutinized because you know everyone wants to be safe," said CEO of Visit Tampa Bay Santiago Corrada.



Corrada says along with safety changes at Raymond James Stadium like ticketless entry and portable hand washing stations, many of the events surrounding the Outback Bowl, like beach parties and team bowling, were cancelled.

And with the Super Bowl just 37 days away, Corrada says the NFL will be watching the logistics of the Outback Bowl closely.

They are two important events that Corrada says could increase Tampa's curb appeal for visitors in the New Year.

The Outback Bowl won't be just a game, it will be a test for Tampa just 37 days before the Super Bowl. More today @BN9 pic.twitter.com/4eztCnzi2E — Jason Lanning (@Jason_Lanning) January 1, 2021

"Nothing helps better than seeing a Super Bowl with beautiful climate, beautiful weather, beautiful people and an Outback Bowl on top of that, beginning a calendar year in a Winter that can be very dreary in other parts of the country."

So far, major sponsors have not announced a schedule of major events and parties that will happen during Super Bowl week.

The NFL has announced it will be opening the NFL Super Bowl Experience.

It will be setup along Tampa's Riverwalk.