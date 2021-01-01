It was a surreal scene as 2020 turned to 2021 in Times Square, as celebrations went on without the massive crowds that usually accompany ringing in the new year at the Crossroads of the World.

Happy New Year! The crowds were much smaller than in years past due to the pandemic, but the show went on in Times Square as 2020 turned to 2021. Here's what it looked like as the new year rang in. pic.twitter.com/j5wwL714IE — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) January 1, 2021

Three thousand pounds of confetti fell when the ball completed its descent and the 2021 sign lit up to mark the new year.

Normally, countless people from around the world head to Times Square to celebrate, but this year's celebrations went virtual amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Times Square Alliance, which hosts the annual party, had said viewers would be able to interact with the festivities from home by submitting their wishes on the virtual wishing wall and switching cameras to see celebrations in other parts of the world.

The NYPD warned people to stay away, and barricades blocked anyone from congregating in the areas closest to the ball drop. But NY1's Jillian Jorgensen did see some people gather nearby.

Some were locals, taking advantage of an empty Times Square.

“I just never been down here because it’s always crowded, so I just figured, 'Let me try and see, maybe I can see this time,'" said Nicole Elizabeth, a local resident.

Others were just passing by on their evening routine.

“I actually live two blocks away, and I’m literally just walking the dog, and I figured I’d just see as far as I can get and see what’s going on and stay safe at the same time," said Diane Hughes, a local resident.

Others came from out of state, sometimes unaware the party had been called off.

“We didn’t know," said Denyl Levya, who was in Times Square. "We are from Texas. We didn’t know everything was going to be like this, otherwise we don’t come."

One couple even got engaged in the middle of an interview.

We interviewed this couple, lingering at the edge of the Times Square frozen zone, totally at random.



Mid-interview, a few hours before the ball drops, the gentleman dropped to his knee: pic.twitter.com/LWyBZIqWpv — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) January 1, 2021

The event recognized the “Heroes of 2020,” the frontline workers who have been fighting to save lives and keep the city and nation running during the pandemic.

Approximately 40 essential workers, and their families, were allowed to watch the live performances in person, with social distancing measures in place.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was on hand and pushed the button that started the ball's descent.