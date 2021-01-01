CLERMONT, Fla. — On this first day of the year, hundreds of people in Lake County are getting their coronavirus vaccines.

This comes as The Florida Department of Health has identified a new strain of the virus in our state, that was first reported in the United Kingdom.

At the Clermont Arts and Rec Center, hundreds of people with appointments are being vaccinated Friday. More are scheduled for Saturday as well.

But even with a new year, comes the same challenges of 2020.

Millard and Sally Cosby are driving into the new year with a sigh of relief - appointments for coronavirus vaccines.

"I think it's great,” Millard said. “We've got to get this behind us. And getting this vaccine is the only solution I know of."

They're in their 80s, a population Governor Ron DeSantis has identified as a priority in this first round of vaccinations.

Meanwhile, some Spectrum News 13 viewers called saying there was confusion after the vaccination site was recently switched from Cooper Memorial Library to here and the county call line crashed because of high calls.

"When the vaccine distribution starts, and this happened with H1N1 as well, it's a little shaky at the beginning." said Aaron Kissler, Lake County FL DOH Health Officer​.

The DOH says the call line is back up and running, and they're honoring appointments.

"It's 2021, so I'm hopeful and so thankful that they're so many people getting the message and that are coming out," Kissler said.

Lake County health officials said the 3,000 Moderna vaccines received will be depleted by tomorrow.

They're expecting a shipment of Pfizer vaccines by early next week, where they'll do walk-ins first come first serve for the governor's priority groups.

The DOH has identified a new strain of the virus in a man in his 20s in Martin County, with no history of travel.

Infectious Disease Expert Doctor Anthony Fauci says this should not change the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"These are RNA viruses and they are continually mutating all the time. Most of the time, the mutations don't have a functional significance,” Dr. Fauci said.