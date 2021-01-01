MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday night that the first case of the U.K. COVID-19 variant virus has been found in Florida.

The infected individual was identified in Martin County as a male in his 20s with no history of travel.

The Florida DOH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the incident.

The U.K. variant of the COVID-19 virus has emerged with a large number of mutations and seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, the CDC said on its website.

"This variant was first detected in September 2020 and is now highly prevalent in London and southeast England," information on the CDC's website said. "It has since been detected in numerous countries around the world, including the United States and Canada."

Experts in Florida said they do not expect the U.K. variant of the virus to have a significant impact, if any, on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.