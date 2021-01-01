ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has brought back its Florida resident deal on theme park tickets.

The Discover Disney Ticket will be available starting January 4, according to Disney.

What You Need To Know



Florida residents can purchase a 4-day Discover Disney Ticket for $199



With the offer, Florida residents can purchase a 4-day Discover Disney Ticket for $199 ($50 per day). Other options include a 2-day ticket for $149 or 3-day for $179.

The Discover Disney Tickets are valid for admission to one theme park per day, and a park pass reservation is required to enter any of the parks. A Discover Disney Ticket that includes the Park Hopper option will also be available.

The tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days but do come with blockout dates.

The 2-day ticket expires on March 11, while the 3-day and 4-day tickets expire on June 18.

With Disney World's enhanced health and safety measures in place, park reservations are limited and subject to availability. To check if park passes are still available on certain days, visitors can check Disney's availability calendar.

For more information about the Discover Disney tickets, visit the Disney World website.