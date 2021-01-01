BUFFALO, N.Y. — CJ Luksch knows that delivery is a crowded industry. FedEx, UPS and the US Postal Service can move mail and packages around the country. DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats can deliver food on demand.
His niche is local businesses in Buffalo, and his small delivery range (within 15 miles of downtown) helps him offer next-day delivery for just $5 per drop-off. The entrepreneurship student knows he's taking a risk by starting a business in a competitive field, but he says it's now or never.
"If I’m ever going to take a risk, it better be now, before I have kids that I have to feed, and a family to look after," he says. "Why not do it when I’m 21?"
If DeliverEx proves to be successful in Buffalo, CJ says he'll expand his operations into Philadelphia.