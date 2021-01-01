GREENFIELD, Wis.— Like just about everything else, New Year's Eve looked much different in 2020 than in the past.

With fewer people planning to go out to bars and restaurants, many are opting for a more low-key celebration of the holiday. However, even from home, people are looking to ring in 2021 with some form of festivity.

It is the reason food stores like Ray’s Butcher Shoppe in Greenfield say they are keeping busy. Co-owner Scott Podd says sales have been strong for what he calls “celebration meats” like bacon-wrapped filet, lobster tails and shrimp.

“It has been busier than a normal holiday season. This year has been great; since the start of the pandemic in March we have seen a really busy year," says Podd.

Podd says shrimp have been in especially high demand, saying the store has gone through thousands of pounds of it this week. ​