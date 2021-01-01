WAUWATOSA, Wis.— Matt Roman Lopez has been in the foodservice industry for much of his life.

"For 20, oh my gosh," Roman Lopez recalled. "22, 23 years?

This past year is one he hopes can be left behind.

“This year has been one of the most challenging years professionally, and probably personally, mentally," Roman Lopez said. "I think a lot of people can say that there’s just a wide variety of struggles that people are going through this year.”

With capacity limitations and few people eating in restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association said in October nearly one in every 10 restaurants in the state had closed for good.

To avoid that fate, Bel Air Cantina, where Roman Lopez is the director of operations, changed its business model.

“We wouldn’t be able to operate if we didn’t do to-go business or curbside business," Roman Lopez said.

As 2020 comes to an end, there might be some good news for Wisconsin restaurants.

According to a study by TOP Data and Zenreach, spending in restaurants is up 13% right now in Wisconsin compared to January 2020. That's good enough for 12th place in the nation.

Washington state is seeing 26% more spending at restaurants, while Idaho is down 47%.

Aaron Medrano, who stopped into Bel Air Cantina in Wauwatosa during his lunch break, said it's important to keep supporting local restaurants, whether you eat in or take your food to-go.

“More than just one person is getting helped out in that way and getting money to pay their bills or pay their own food and dinners and stuff like that, so, whatever their situation may be," Medrano said.

Roman Lopez said he's grateful for the support, and hopes Wisconsinites will continue supporting local restaurants.

“I believe that Milwaukee has always been a great supporter of great food and of dining out and spending time together," Roman Lopez said. "I lived in California for a while, and we would always say that Wisconsin hospitality is unmatched."