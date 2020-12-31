TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Earlier this week it was announced that Austin and Travis County have issued orders ending dine-in and beverage services at restaurants between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. from New Year’s Eve until Sunday, January 3.

The region has surpassed 50,000 total cases of COVID-19, community spread of the virus is rampant, and hospital and ICU beds are limited.

Texas AG Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit to stop orders



Claims Austin and Travis County exceeded their authority



Orders set to expire Sunday at 6 a.m.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the orders were vetted by attorneys and deemed appropriate but Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton immediately took issue with them, claiming authority was exceeded and that the orders are not in line with the governor’s executive order concerning business restrictions.

On Wednesday, Paxton announced he has filed a lawsuit to block the orders from Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown from being enforced.

“Mayor Adler and Judge Brown do not have the authority to flout Gov. Abbott’s executive orders by shutting down businesses in Travis County and our state’s capital city,” Paxton said. “The fact that these two local leaders released their orders at night and on the eve of a major holiday shows how much contempt they have for Texans and local businesses. They think breaking the law is a game of running the clock before anyone can do anything about it. Texas is a law-and-order state, and these are people's lives and livelihoods that are at stake. I’ll continue to defend them against the arbitrariness of the mayor and county judge.”

My team and I are preparing decisive action against @austintexasgov and @TravisCountyTX. They issued their illegal shutdown orders late last night, right before a holiday in a shameless attempt to game the system and run the clock.



— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 30, 2020

A decision on the enforcement of the orders will be made Thursday.

The four-day orders - which only apply to those businesses serving food or drink from an onsite kitchen, food truck, or catering service - ban dine-in food and beverage service between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. The orders do not apply to takeout or delivery service.

“The situation is critical,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “We are asking the public to stay home as much as possible and not gather with people outside their households for New Year's Eve. We are asking people to only go out to restaurants for take away, delivery, or drive through services. We are now experiencing uncontrolled widespread community transmission of COVID-19, particularly in circumstances where masking and distancing are not possible, making bars and similar establishments extremely concerning over this holiday weekend.”

