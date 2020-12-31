ORLANDO, Fla. — For decades, blood banks did not allow sexually-active gay and bisexual men to donate blood.

What You Need To Know FDA study looking at whether blood donations from sexually-active gay and bisexual men are safe





Restrictions were put in place in 1983, amid HIV concerns





8 locations for the study around the US



FIND OUT HOW TO PARTICIPATE: Advance Study

At The LGBTQ Center in Orlando, Ronnie McCrea helps to connect people with care for the Aids Healthcare foundation.

But he has not been able to donate blood when he wanted to.

“Myself as an out, gay, black, queer male, I wanted to do my part in donating blood,” McCrea said.

Men who identify as gay or bisexual have to wait three months after having sex with another man in order to donate blood.

McCrea remembers the hurt when he was turned away from a blood drive in college.

“I was disappointed. I was really disappointed and hurt,” he said.

George Wallace, executive director of The Center, says those restrictions were especially painful when some men wanted to help the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, but were kept from doing so.

“It was heartbreaking for people not to be able to donate blood,” Wallace said.

Dr. Rita Reik, chief medical officer for OneBlood donation center, says the restrictions were put in place in 1983.

“That was the height of the concerns about HIV being transmitted through the blood supply. I think you can realize that many things have changed in those ensuing years, and as things change you reevaluate,” Reik said.

And now OneBlood and The Center are partnering on a new study to do just that.

“It is quite groundbreaking,” she said.

OneBlood is one of three major blood donation centers launching a pilot study funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to find out whether they can determine if a blood donation is safe without needlessly restricting gay and bisexual men.

“This is going to look at other questions that might be more relevant to actual risk behaviors in individuals. So it’s much more individualized and not time-based,” Dr. Reik said.

Orlando is one of eight locations in the U.S. that’s doing the pilot study. They need between 250 to 300 people in Central Florida to participate.

“We’re excited to be on the forefront of change, or hopeful change,” Wallace said.

McCrea says he hopes the study will erase a stigma against men like him that’s been built into law.

“If we were allowed to, more lives could be saved,” McCrea said.

For information on how to participate in the pilot study, go to the Advance Study website.