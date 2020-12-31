SUGAR M0UNTAIN, N.C. — Ski resorts are among the many businesses affected by COVID-19, and that means the number of people they can allow on the slopes is limited.

This week, for the first time ever, Sugar Mountain Resort was sold out some days.

On Thursday, people were limited up at the resort hours before they opened, waiting to get a ticket. Others purchased their ticket the day before.

While some were unhappy with the lines, others say they were pleased with the way the resort owners were handling COVID-19 and protecting them. Everyone was asked to wear a mask and spread out.

Owner Gunther Jochl says they are working hard to keep everyone safe while still giving people the opportunity to enjoy this winter weather fun.

"Need to be safe. Got to wear this thing. It's not going to hurt you. Helps somebody else though," Jochl says.

The resort has also doubled the size of their ski shop and is limiting the number of people inside. It has also set up barriers and mapped out lines for people to purchase food.

Jochl says while they have been selling out during the day, they have had spots open for night skiing. Those tickets can be purchased at 5 p.m.