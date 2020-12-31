ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​A restaurant in Rochester's East End is joining a statewide lawsuit against Governor Andrew Cuomo to get businesses like his back open.

Veneto Wood Fired Pizza and Pasta has been under Don Swartz’s ownership for three years. And his favorite part of the business is the customers.



"We get a unique blend of customers. When we're up normal, without COVID, going to the theater. And that might be the Little Theater, or a rock concert next door," Swartz said.



But he hasn’t gotten to see many customers this year. Especially now that his restaurant is back to takeout only due to orange zone restrictions. But his issue with the restrictions goes beyond his customers.



"The restrictions have hurt us terribly," Swartz said. "Here at the holidays, we have 75% of my staff furloughed."



Which is why he’s joining in on a lawsuit with other New York State restaurants to force Gov. Cuomo to get businesses like his back open.



New York State released data earlier this month showing restaurants and bars accounted for less than 1.5% of COVID-19 spread in the state.



"To keep our employees not working with a 1.4% rate of catching COVID, it's just not right," Swartz said.



He hopes the lawsuit will lead to some kind of compromise or other solution to get both his customers and employees back in his restaurant.



"We'd be thrilled with the 50% with how it was, and the CDC guidelines, keeping six feet and rigorous cleaning and all that," Swartz said. "We'd be more than happy for a compromise like that."



And he says Gov. Cuomo is welcome to his restaurant any time too.