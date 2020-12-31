CLEVELAND — Holidays during 2020 have been different because of COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, and New Year's Eve will not be an exception.

But many restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio are offering special take-out options for those who still want to celebrate at home.

What You Need To Know Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum Bar is offering an hors d'oeuvres box to guests as well as a drink box



Lindey's Lake House also has take home drink options, a special New Year Eve menu, and their full menu



Bars and restaurants have to close at 10 p.m. because of stay-at-home advisories

"The norms have definitely gone out the window, and we're just trying to adapt to it," said Sean Latona.



Latona is the director of operations at Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum Bar. Paladar is just one of several restaurants in the Greater Cleveland Area adapting operations for the holiday season.



"Normally, we have a band in the restaurant and we're doing a big night in-house, so this year is certainly throwing us for a bit of a loop," said Latona.



While Paladar's dining room will be open to guests, the restaurant is also offering take out boxes where customers can celebrate the new year at home. In addition to their everyday taco and Latin comfort boxes, the restaurant is offering two special boxes for new year: An hors d'oeuvres box and a drink box.



"Specifically, we put together a, kind of an, hors d'oeuvres box thinking that people may have a family that just wants to kind of have that New Year's Eve-type of feel without the huge gathering this year. So, we thought more finger food, you know, snack type items may be cool," said Latona.



Over in the Flats District in Cleveland, Lindey's Lake House is also offering take out options to guests. Patrick Granzier, the managing partner, said a full menu is being offered, as well as a special New Year's Eve menu.



"Chef Greg is going to run a few seafood specials like a lobster martini. We have a scalloped acqua pazza appetizer as well, and surf and turf," said Granzier.



Granzier said Lindey's is usually a place people come late at night, but because of the executive orders put in place by Gov. Mike DeWine, bars have to close at 10 p.m. But he said they also have options for people who want to celebrate with drinks at home.



"We can do any of our drinks to go. Bottles of wine. Bottles of beer. The governor has relaxed his stance on that so we have plenty to go cocktails that we can do," said Granzier.



While New Year celebrations will look different, both restaurants are being optimistic and making the best of the situation.



"They can still have a great meal and some great cocktails, and I think it's the way to go. It's the way to splurge. People are cooped up in their house so you know they can bring the good time and bring it home," said Granzier.



"We have 'happy hour' that we're offering from noon to 5 p.m.," Latona said. He said that way people can start celebrating at noon since they can't past midnight this year.