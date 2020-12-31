CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Year's Eve celebrations in North Carolina will be different this year. According to the Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive stay-at-home order, restaurants, bars, and similar establishments must stop serving alcohol by 9 p.m. and close down by 10 p.m. This means people can’t ring in the New Year at these locations. But there is something they can still do to support those businesses when they make the countdown.

The Goodyear House in Charlotte is one of many restaurants offering cocktails-to-go. They are offering a Spicy Margarita and the Highland Park Hill (bourbon, sugar, and bitters). The bar manager says usually New Year’s Eve is a huge revenue-generating night, so he is excited the business has at least some way of making money.

“I think this is a great opportunity for us, and I’m excited to give the guest a great experience at home,” The Goodyear House Bar Manager Michael Murphy says.

The governor’s executive order on cocktails-to-go allows restaurants and bars to offer delivery.

According to Cooper's executive stay-at-home order, indoor group gatherings cannot be more than 10 people. People should wear a mask if they are gathering with anyone who is not in their household. Up to 50 people are allowed to gather outside, but again, if they are within 6 feet of someone else, they should be wearing a mask.