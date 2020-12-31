ORLANDO, Fla. — At least one business has been fined and 24 warned over the past two weeks as Orange County continues its crackdown on establishments that fail to maintain coronavirus safety standards.

What You Need To Know A Maryland Fried Chicken becomes 9th business cited for COVID violations



Through Tuesday, Orange County’s strike teams warn 41 businesses in all



99% of businesses maintain compliance, according to Orange County data



In mid-December, Maryland Fried Chicken at 1672 Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka became the ninth business this month to receive a citation from so-called compliance strike teams.

Through midday Tuesday, strike teams had issued $300 citations to four restaurants, two music/entertainment venues, one retail business, one personal services business, and one car dealership, according to an Orange County government spreadsheet that details citations and warnings to businesses.

Strike teams also issued 41 warnings in all, according to the spreadsheet.

Tim Boldig, who leads Orange County’s so-called business-compliance strike teams, didn’t specify any plans to intensify strike-team efforts during New Year’s Eve or the holiday weekend, including at bars or nightclubs where crowds could gather.

But he did say Wednesday that “we’ve made it a point that our strike teams come unannounced, so we may or may not be where you think (we) are. We’ll continue to keep doing unannounced visits from that standpoint.”

Orange County initiated its strike teams in July. In early December, Mayor Jerry Demings signed an emergency executive order that gave the strike teams authority to fine businesses for not following basic safety guidelines.

The guidelines call for businesses to require employees to wear face covering while indoors, to practice social distancing, and to post coronavirus safety guidance and markings.

Orange County officials point out that the strike teams have visited 6,017 Orange County businesses and that they've demonstrated a 99% compliance rate.

The rate “shows there are a lot of businesses out there that really want to provide a safe environment,” Boldig said.

In its compliance data, the county includes bars in a category with restaurants and “food establishments.” That category carries a 99% compliance rate, according to county data.

At 97%, gyms, car dealerships, and gas stations/convenience stores hold the lowest compliance rate, the county says.

In the case of convenience stores, Boldig said, “people tend not to wear their mask … because they just want to be in and out.”

He cautioned that “the ventilation might not always be as great” in those establishments, “so there’s a concern even in these quick in-and-out (stores) that you could pick up the virus from not being careful.”

Spectrum News 13 reporter Greg Angel contributed to this report.