NORTH CAROLINA – We're saying goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021 when the clock strikes midnight tonight and for many, ringing in the new year means having a drink or two.

Under the governor's orders, North Carolina bars and restaurants cannot sell on-site alcohol after 9 p.m. This accompanied with other COVID-19 regulations and fears over gathering in large groups has many people planning to stay at home for New Year's Eve this year causing folks to turn to their own liquor cabinets and at-home bars.

Tim Kent with the North Carolina Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association says grocery store sales of beer and wine have been robust but not enough to make up for the loss revenue from bars, restaurants, and other special events.

"We've had no special events, no beer festivals, and no outdoor concerts. Football game attendance has severely restricted and normally those are occasions where there is significant beer and wine sales, so this year has been unlike any other."

Kent says the future, however, does look brighter. He hopes by the third quarter of 2021 alcohol sales can return to normal levels.

In North Carolina, ABC stores will be closed on New Year's Day.