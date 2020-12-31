It may not be the typical New Year's Eve, but local business owners say they're seeing an increase in sales, as people stay home.

One of the most sought-after items are charcuterie boards, which have been a fad throughout 2020.

"I think it's a great way to give you sort of a different flare of eating takeout on your couch. It spices things up a bit," said Kelsey Knutsen, owner of The Local in Cohoes.

Knutsen opened The Local in September. The fresh produce store is located just down the block from Cafe Monocle, which she also owns.

The Local offers products such as honey, spices, and candles from other Capital Region businesses.

While Knutsen said she didn't expect to offer anything special for New Year's Eve, people have been stopping in to buy cheese and dessert boards.

"People are realizing the importance of supporting local and keeping the money in their communities," said Knutsen. "By people shopping here, they're supporting us and our employees, but in turn, supporting all of these other small businesses in the Capital Region."

She's hoping the trend of supporting local shops is one that continues into 2021.