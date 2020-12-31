TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Starting Friday, a few new laws will go into effect in Florida.

The minimum wage will also increase.

Among the new laws, increased fines for illegally passing school buses, requirements for insurance companies and canvassing boards to use automated tabulating equipment



Minimum wage begins slow increase

Among the new laws, an increase in penalties for motorists who drive improperly when school buses are stopped to load and unload children.

Also, a requirement that insurance carriers to provide a “loss run statement” within 15 days of a written request from policyholders. The law also prohibits insurance carriers from charging fees for preparing or annually providing single loss-run statements.

Also, allowing county canvassing boards and supervisors of elections to use automated tabulating equipment that is not part of the voting systems, to conduct machine and manual recounts.

The law also requires testing of voting equipment at least 25 days before the start of early voting.

But perhaps the biggest change for next year is an increase in the minimum wage. But to start, the increase is just nine cents.

The big increase is happening much later this year, when the minimum wage jump to $10 an hour.

This is because of a constitutional amendment approved by voters in November, to eventually push the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

After jumping to $10 in September, the wage will increase each year until finally reaching $15 per hour on September 30, 2026.

This change doesn’t include tipped workers. Minimum wage for them will be $5.63 an hour as of Friday.

The move has some small business owners already trying to figure out a game plan.

At Two College Brothers Moving & Storage in Tampa, the owner said that because it’s such a tough labor intensive job, they already start their employees at $15 an hour.

So raising the minimum wage means they’ll either lose employees to jobs that might include air conditioning or less heavy lifting or customers will have to pay the difference.

“We keep a really tight margin on our labor ratios,” said Wade Swikle, owner of 2 College Brothers Moving & Storage. “We look at it every single week, so even a small percentage point up in labor pay means we need to raise our prices more or we keep paying people the same thing which would ultimately decrease our quality of service over time.”