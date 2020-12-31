RACINE, Wis.— On any given Tuesday afternoon, you can typically find Rick Smetana serving up his famous pork brisket and ham.

He's the owner of Richard's Bar and Barbecue in Racine, where loyal regulars typically fill the seats.

"It's better than any barbeque that I have ever eaten in the south, right here in Racine Wisconsin," says Stan Anderson.

This isn't something Smetana had ever planned on doing.

He spent more than two decades as a bar owner. Smoking meats was something he did for his friends for fun. Those friends were big fans and gave him an idea for his next endeavor.

"Everyone says, 'Oh it's great,' when it's free, but I go, 'Would you buy it?" And the overwhelming response was, 'Yes; we would travel to eat it,'" he says.

So two years ago, with his friends' encouragement mixed with his love of smoking meats, he opened up the restaurant.

Smetana was hopeful. He even saw it as a great way for him, his wife and their three daughters to spend some time together since they would all be working there.

But just as Richard's Bar and Barbecue was starting to take off, the pandemic hit and everything changed.

Now, Smetana is doing all he can to keep the lights on.

"In this business, you know, the volume is just not there. So, a lot of days, it doesn't even make sense to be open," he says.

He knows there's not much he can do, and the fact that not many people are heading out to eat isn't anyone's fault, but that doesn't make the hit he's taking any easier.

In 2020, every penny counts.

It's stories like these that inspired Anderson to create "The Venmo Challenge."

Anderson raises money on Venmo, asking friends and family to donate whatever they can: A few cents, or a few bucks. It all makes a difference.

He then asks them to share the challenge with their friends; all of the money raised is given to a "worthy recipient."

And then, he does it again. And again. And again.

"If we can put money and resources back into a restaurant, then that's what we should do," Anderson says. "That's where we decided to step in. It started small, and it's just getting bigger."

Through this process, Anderson raised more than $2,000 for Smetana. He was the fourth recipient of Anderson's Venmo fundraiser.

"He's been around Racine for a long, long time," Anderson says. "It was simply a choice to help Ricky... I believe in him."

"Just knowing the fact Stan took time to do this, [he] picked me, and all the people [who] rallied to together from the community [to help me], gave me hope," Smetana says. "We can do this, and people do care."

More information about Anderson's Venmo challenge can be found on his personal Facebook page.