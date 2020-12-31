CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s that time of year again; time to make New Year’s Resolutions. At the top of most people’s lists is losing weight, but in a year marred by COVID-19, that might not be the top priority in the new year.



What You Need To Know Gyms were among first businesses to close in state



Athletes must wear masks while working out



Social distancing and limited capacity enforced

North Carolina gyms were among the first businesses in the state forced to close down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Even now, with gyms able to operate with restrictions, COVID-19 related changes are easy to spot.



“We put out equipment for only them to touch. We clean everyday. We ask the athletes to clean their spaces. Ventilation is important, so we keep the doors and windows open no matter how cold it is,” explained Stephen Sylvester with CrossFit QC.



At CrossFit QC, gym membership has declined. The gym has lost almost half of its members since March.



Sylvester continued, “We had about 50 members. Right now, we’re at about 30. Obviously we’re lucky because not every gym is still around.”



Opportunities for big business in the future are up in the air this year. Gyms like CrossFit QC usually see a boost in business this time of year because people make a goal to lose weight as their New Year’s Resolution.



“We usually expect the beginning of the year to be a bump in membership because they’re slow months. Around the holidays is slow because people are eating turkey and don’t want to workout, so we expect the beginning of the year to be a big month,” added Sylvester.



But this year, with options like virtual workouts readily available, it’s unclear if people will be as energized in signing up for an in-person workout, which could mean the loss of even more members for gyms like CrossFit QC.



As part of Governor Roy Cooper’s extension of Phase 3, gyms are now open; however, members have to wear a mask when working out.