The number of weekly jobless claims in the United States fell slightly to 787,000 the week ending on Dec. 26, down about 19,000 from the week prior, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the nation's economy.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 787,000 for the week ending 12/26 (-19,000).



Insured unemployment was 5,219,000 for the week ending 12/19 (-103,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) December 31, 2020

Though economists polled by Dow Jones predicted new jobless claims would rise this week, the figure is still higher than the weekly average prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump earlier this week signed a COVID-19 relief bill that would, among other things, extend two federal unemployment programs that lapsed the day after Christmas, causing millions to lose benefits.

However, a spokesperson for the Department of Labor told Spectrum News they do not expect Americans eligible for unemployment to miss a week of benefits despite the president's delay in signing the bill.

Nearly 14 million Americans currently rely on two federal unemployment programs established because of the pandemic, and the latest bill also adds a $300 weekly subsidy to go out to anyone receiving unemployment, whether through their state or other programs.

Because the relief bill was signed on a Sunday — the start of a new unemployment week in most states — experts worried that the bill’s unemployment provisions wouldn’t go into effect until next week, causing a gap in payments.

But a spokesperson for the department told Spectrum News that benefits have been authorized starting after Dec. 26, meaning this week will be included after all, and payments will go out “without interruption.” About 20 million Americans currently rely on unemployment benefits.

The exact timing of the next payment will depend on states, who still have to implement the new relief measures.

“[It takes] states a couple of weeks to program the new thing into their computers and test it and make sure that it all works correctly,” Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project, told Spectrum News on Monday. “As we got toward the deadline, we knew that there was going to be a lag.”

On Tuesday, the Department of Labor spokesperson said the agency is “working expeditiously to help states understand and implement these new provisions as quickly as possible.”

If a state lags in issuing this week’s payment, Americans covered by unemployment will get their payment retroactively, even if it comes later in the week or the week after.

According to the Labor Department, all 11 weeks will be honored, despite the president’s delay in signing the bill.

The bill also extends two federal unemployment programs through March 14: the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program — meant for people who are self-employed, contractors or otherwise ineligible for unemployment benefits — and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which is for those who have exhausted state benefits.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said this week that direct $600 payments to Americans were on the way, even though a bill to increase direct payments to $2,000 is stuck in the U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that a House-passed bill to boost stimulus checks to $2,000 “has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."

On the Senate floor Wednesday, McConnell once again blocked an effort from Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to move for a vote on the standalone bill already passed by the House.

Late Tuesday, McConnell filed new legislation linking the president’s demand for bigger checks with two other Trump priorities — a liability shield for companies like Facebook and Twitter as well as the establishment of a commission to review the presidential election.

“The Senate is not going to split apart the three issues that President Trump linked together just because Democrats are afraid to address two of them,” McConnell said Wednesday. “The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more money to Democrats’ rich friends that don’t need the help.”

The two issues attached to the $2,000 checks are both a no-go for Democrats, meaning it's unlikely to get a vote either.

But McConnell has not promised a vote on the new bill or a vote on the House-passed measure, and it’s unclear if either will reach the floor by the end of the year.

House lawmakers on Monday overwhelmingly passed the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act easily, 275-134, which would raise stimulus checks for Americans from $600 to $2,000.

44 Republicans joined 231 Democrats in supporting the measure.

