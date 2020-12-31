KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you are fascinated by all things butterfly, there is a Kissimmee farm that is probably right up your alley.

  1. Butterfly Dan’s, located in Kissimmee, is a butterfly farm dedicated to breeding and hatching many different types of butterflies that they sell around the country.
  2. On site, they have a host of different butterfly gardens and an eco-tour option where you can see their breeding facility and the farm's many gardens. 
  3. In addition to showing how they manage their gardens, they give advice on what plants you need in your backyard to attract different species of butterflies. 
  4. Butterfly Dan's tours are by RESERVATION ONLY. They do not take walk-ins, and you MUST call ahead first. They only do tours several times a week so be prepared for them to be booked out for several weeks. 
  5. For more information, check out Butterfly Dan's website.