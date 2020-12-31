KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you are fascinated by all things butterfly, there is a Kissimmee farm that is probably right up your alley.
- Butterfly Dan’s, located in Kissimmee, is a butterfly farm dedicated to breeding and hatching many different types of butterflies that they sell around the country.
- On site, they have a host of different butterfly gardens and an eco-tour option where you can see their breeding facility and the farm's many gardens.
- In addition to showing how they manage their gardens, they give advice on what plants you need in your backyard to attract different species of butterflies.
- Butterfly Dan's tours are by RESERVATION ONLY. They do not take walk-ins, and you MUST call ahead first. They only do tours several times a week so be prepared for them to be booked out for several weeks.
- For more information, check out Butterfly Dan's website.