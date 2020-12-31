WILLISTON, Fla. — What started off as a quarry more than 100 years ago has become a Levy County attraction that draws in people from far and wide.

1. Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens is built in an old limestone quarry that was in operation from the early 1900’s to the 60’s.

2. It was turned into the gardens in 1993 when they added waterfalls, bridges, ponds, and themed gardens for guests to explore.

3. They do have themed events throughout the year, they just wrapped up their holiday light event, Christmas in the Quarry, which will return next year.

4. Their hours varying through out the holiday season, but they are open, so be sure to call ahead before you plan your visit.

5. For more information check out the Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens website.