CINCINNATI — Many people would say 2020 has been a year like no other — full of ups and downs. It’s a year a lot of people are looking forward to move on from.

At Fishbowl at the Banks in downtown Cincinnati, folks are doing just that in a unique way.

“At the top of the hour every hour we play a countdown,” Fishbowl at the Banks owner Danny Scott said. “We started at noon with Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, and then at 1 o’clock it was Bangladesh. Every hour we’re celebrating with our friends from all over the world.”

Scott said with the curfew still in place they wanted to make it possible for their guests to still celebrate New Year’s Eve despite the limitations.

“Stop by for lunch stop by for some dinner, even stay as late as you can — 9:59 PM tonight. It’s an all-day thing.”

Live performers helped set the atmosphere for folks celebrating.

Two of those toasting away 2020 are Alexander Kimball and Logan Korzan. Both are looking forward to what the New Year can bring.

“Get back to normal, that’s what I’m looking forward to is going back to normal,” Kimball said.

Korzan said he’s hopeful the kindness displayed during the pandemic continues.

“Just take care of the people around you,” Korzan said. “A lot of people are having a hard time right now. Hopefully our officials and communities can take care of that.”

Scott said while it’s been a rough year for the service industry, he’s grateful for the lessons that 2020 has taught and shared these words of advice.

“Stay positive and stay healthy and care about your neighbor,” Scott said. “Hopefully we all come out on the other side of this stronger, better, and happier.”

That’s something everyone can toast to.