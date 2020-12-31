CLEVELAND— Aaron Bisheimer, general manager of Town Hall in Cleveland, said late night hours are the hours that many bars and restaurants look forward to as that’s when people spend the most money.

“Ten o'clock to two o'clock in the bar, business is huge,” he said. “That's what we consider our late night.”

This year, amid the pandemic, people have to be out by 10 p.m., which means profits will likely take a big hit compared to last year.

“It's huge, it's a huge impact on our sales from 10 to 2,” said Bisheimer.

Despite the financial losses this year, Bisheimer said he is grateful to be in business.

“We're about one-third of our normal capacity. But to tell you the truth, we have a lot to be grateful for that we are able to, you know, still function at that capacity when a lot of places, you know, don't have, maybe right now aren’t open,” said Bisheimer.

Joe Oravec, a managing partner at Barley House in Cleveland, said pre-pandemic New Year’s Eve celebration is a huge night for the popular downtown bar.

“We're nowhere near what it normally was, you know? Because we're not going to do anywhere near as much sales and we're letting in probably, you know, a third to a fourth of what we would normally have,” said Oravec.

This year, he’s happy to just be able to host anything at all.

“I know that people were really bummed when obviously we couldn't be open past midnight, but then when they heard that we were doing something like this and we're actually trying and kind of trying to give them, you know, as much fun as they can, you know, within their guidelines and regulations, they're excited. I know the staff's excited, you know, hopefully make some money too,” said Oravec.

Bisheimer hopes to have some normalcy in New Year’s gatherings.

“It's not quite, you know, not quite the mingling and the going around and the dance floor kind of feel, but we still want to bring, like, hey, you know, you can have champagne, you can spend time with your friends. We can throw a little party at your table. We just can't do all the crazy things that we normally want to do,” added Bisheimer.

Many people will have air hugs and elbow bumps to say goodbye to 2020 and bring positivity to the New Year.

“I love the night and I love that,” Bisheimer said. “We are saying, hey, you know, we're going to do this. We're not going to just say, all right, we closed at 10 o'clock and everybody goes on their merry way. And we're like, okay, we're going to plan it as if it's a party when we want to, we want to have a good time, you know, like there's no reason for us to not to, just to, to back away, like there's just not a reason for it.”