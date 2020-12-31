As we close out the year, small business owners are looking back at how far they’ve come – especially with all the curveballs 2020 has thrown at them.

But you have to bake it ‘till you make it – just take it from pastry chef Brenda Villacorta, who had a busy New Year’s Eve at her bakery, Sucre Table.

“I never thought we’d still be here! I mean I did, but I didn’t,” she laughed.

Raking in the dough with a steady stream of customers, not just today, but all holiday season.

Her pastry display, usually chock-full of sweet treats, was nearly wiped out by 11 a.m., an hour before closing.

It’s a sign of just how many things have turned around for her bakery since March. We first caught up with her then, when it was still under construction.

“We were supposed to open on March 25, my 25th birthday,” she said.

Despite the delay, business quickly picked up after the grand opening this summer.

“We’ve been doing really good. The clientele really loves the product, and my staff has been wonderful. So I have nothing to complain about,” she said.

Opening a new business during a global pandemic is no easy feat. And now, on the last day of 2020, Villacorta can look back and say:

“My biggest lesson though the pandemic is definitely don’t think that the next day is always going to be there, because every day is always going to be different.”