CINCINNATI — At Lost and Found OTR, the staff is working hard to build and deliver their top selling item — the Booze Box.



But had it not been for a grant from the city of Cincinnati, this second-year business might not be around.

What You Need To Know A $4 million restaurant stimulus has boosted 272 restaurants in Cincinnati



Restaurants received $17K or $8,500 depending on eligibility



Lost and Found OTR used the funds to add staff and develop new menu items like the Booze Box



“We thought everything was doing great, we were ahead of schedule, but then in comes this dumpster fire of a year,” Camilo Otalora, co-owner of Lost and Found, said.



Lost and Found is a small restaurant and bar space in Over-The-Rhine. Otalora said while the outdoor patio space provided a little boost, during the winter months, customers have shown little interest in dining outdoors.



But the Taste of Cincinnati All Winter Long Grant has come to the rescue of 272 establishments.



“So from the Taste of Cincinnati grant, we received $17,000, which has been monumental — absolutely monumental,” Otalora said.



Lost and Found has used the grant to add two staff members, provide Christmas bonuses for employees and provide the flexibility needed to create new promotions like the booze box.





“Investing in boxes, merchandise, supply, marketing, additional labor, delivery drivers — those are all things that are kind of above the normal operation of the bar,” he said.



And so far the Boxes have been a popular addition.



“It’s something that we were happy to come up with and design and do, we wanted to do it well without making it too expensive,” Co-Owner and Operator Steven Clement said. “We still try to make it affordable for people to have a good time at home.”



Clement said they’ve already received more than 300 orders for the Booze Box and are expecting around 70 for New Years Eve.



“Life is about being dynamic,” Clement said. “That’s what we are trying to do here is be as dynamic as we can and accommodate folks that are not feeling it’s not safe to go out, because it’s not safe to go out. This virus is everywhere.”



And while there’s a long road ahead, considering the pandemic is still ongoing, Clement is optimistic the new year will bring good fortune.



“We’re poised to you know at least survive through this, and excited to come out of this,” Clement said. “Whatever that looks like. We will adapt as we need to. We opened this space to serve community, and be like a safe-space to come from the outside forces. And we will continue to believe in that and do that.”



For more information about Lost and Found visit their website: https://www.lostandfoundotr.com