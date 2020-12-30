A group of experts from the United Nations condemned President Donald Trump’s recent pardon of four men convicted of killing Iraqi civilians in 2007 on Wednesday, saying the move is a violation of the United States’ obligations under international law.

What You Need To Know The United Nations' Working Group on the Use of Mercenaries on Wednesday condemned Trump's recent pardon of four men convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad



In 2007, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, Dustin Heard, and Nicholas Slatten — former veterans working as Blackwater Worldwide contractors for the State Department — opened fire at a crowded traffic circle in Baghdad



Trump issued the four men a full pardon on Dec. 22 in a wave of pre-Christmas clemency grants



The UN's statement said the "pardons violate US obligations under international law and more broadly undermine humanitarian law and human rights at a global level"

In 2007, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, Dustin Heard, and Nicholas Slatten — former veterans working as Blackwater Worldwide contractors for the State Department — opened fire at a crowded traffic circle in Baghdad. The incident left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead and caused an international uproar over the use of private security guards in a war zone.

In 2014, Slough, Liberty, and Heard were convicted of voluntary and attempted manslaughter. Slatten, whom prosecutors blamed for igniting the firefight, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Trump issued a full pardon to the four men on Dec. 22, part of a wave of pre-Christmas clemency extended by the president.

On Wednesday, the UN’s Working Group on the Use of Mercenaries issued a statement saying the move sets a precedent to other nations that they may “circumvent their obligations under humanitarian law by increasingly outsourcing core military operations to the private sector.”

“Pardoning the Blackwater contractors is an affront to justice and to the victims of the Nisour Square massacre and their families,” wrote Jelena Aparac, Chair-Rapporteur of the committee.

“The Geneva Conventions oblige States to hold war criminals accountable for their crimes, even when they act as private security contractors,” Aparac continued. “These pardons violate US obligations under international law and more broadly undermine humanitarian law and human rights at a global level.”

The group is not the only faction of the UN concerned about the Blackwater pardons. The day following President Trump’s announcement, the UN’s Human Rights Office said that it was “deeply concerned” by the decision.

“These four individuals were given sentences ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment, including on charges of first-degree murder,” U.N. human rights office spokeswoman Marta Hurtado said in a statement released in Geneva. “Pardoning them contributes to impunity and has the effect of emboldening others to commit such crimes in the future.”

She said that “victims of gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law also have the right to a remedy,” which includes a right to “see perpetrators serve punishments proportionate to the seriousness of their conduct.”

But supporters of the former Blackwater contractors said the pardons were long overdue, arguing that the men had been excessively punished in an investigation and prosecution they said was tainted.

“Paul Slough and his colleagues didn’t deserve to spend one minute in prison,” said Brian Heberlig, a lawyer for one of the four pardoned defendants, at the time of President Trump’s announcement. “I am overwhelmed with emotion at this fantastic news.”

The pardons were in line with President Trump’s previous clemency grants, which he tends to offer to those he has a personal connection with: other pardon recipients include longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Charles Kushner, the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The Blackwater firm was founded by Erik Prince, an ally of Trump and the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The Blackwater pardons, issued in the final days of Trump’s single term, also reflect Trump’s apparent willingness to give the benefit of the doubt to American servicemembers and contractors when it comes to acts of violence in warzones against civilians. Last November, he pardoned a former U.S. Army commando who was set to stand trial next year in the killing of a suspected Afghan bombmaker and a former Army lieutenant convicted of murder for ordering his men to fire upon three Afghans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.