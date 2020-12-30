On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate will reconvene to begin the process of voting on whether to override the president’s veto of the annual defense bill.

What You Need To Know The Senate will meet Wednesday to begin considering a vote on the override of the president's veto of the defense bill



Senator Bernie Sanders has promised to delay the vote as he pushes for the Senate to consider increased direct $2,000 payments for Americans



The Senate seems poised to vote in favor of an override, which passed the House with overwhelmingly bipartisan support Monday



Majority Leader McConnell has not said whether he will bring legislation on $2,000 checks to the floor

But a vote on the override may not come until New Year’s Day, since Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has promised to delay the vote in an effort to force the Senate to consider a measure to increase stimulus checks to $2,000.

The Senate seems poised to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which would be the first override of his presidency.

“Soon this important legislation will be passed into law,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the floor Tuesday. “For the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces, failure is not an option. So when it is our turn in Congress to have their backs, failure is not an option here either.”

In a press conference Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the Senate to follow the House in overturning the president’s veto, which her chamber voted to do Monday night, 322-87.

“They had a big, strong vote in the Senate in favor of this bill,” she said. “ Hopefully they will stand by their votes there.”

Several Republican senators have spoken out in support of approving the defense bill, which has passed without much issue for several decades.

“The NDAA has become law every year for 59 years straight because it’s absolutely vital to our national security and our troops,” said Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe (R-OK). “This year must not be an exception.”

Despite bipartisan support for the override, Senator Sanders is likely to move to delay the vote Wednesday, though he can’t stop it altogether. He’s hoping to push the Senate to vote on the House-passed measure to approve $2,000 stimulus checks, though it’s not clear the legislation will reach the floor at all.

“Working families need help now,” he said.

On the Senate floor Tuesday, both Sanders and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a vote on the bill, but McConnell blocked both attempts.

Instead, McConnell the Senate would “begin a process” to consider the three priorities that President Trump laid out when signing the pandemic relief bill Sunday night: $2,000 checks, reexamining legal protections for big tech companies such as Twitter and Facebook and a closer look at election fraud.

The GOP leader filed new legislation late Tuesday linking the president’s demand for bigger checks with two other Trump priorities — restrictions on tech companies like Facebook or Twitter that the president complained are unfair to conservatives as well as the establishment of a commission to review the presidential election.

But McConnell has not promised a vote on the new bill or a vote on the House-passed measure to approve $2,000 checks, and it’s unclear if either will reach the floor by the end of the year.

President Trump continued to push for the larger checks on Twitter Wednesday. “2,000 ASAP!” he wrote.

$2000 ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

The Senate was scheduled to convene at 3 p.m. Wednesday.