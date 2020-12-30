Eighty-seven year old Belva Hall has owned her restaurant, the Sahara, in Carthage for more than 30 years.

What You Need To Know The Tom and Jerry is a North Country Favorite, an adult drink that many describe as drinking cake batter with alcohol



Eighty-seven year old Belva Hall owns Belva's Sahara Restaurant in Carthage; She'll be serving them on New Year's Eve night



Belva's Tom and Jerry is a bit different than those many have come to love here in the North Country. She hopes her customers enjoy it, too

It was about that long ago when she first tried a Tom and Jerry. She hated it. During the last 30 years, the holiday beverage, which has been long described as drinking cake batter with some alcohol infused, has become extremely popular in the North Country.

However, Belva, she was okay missing out. It just wasn't for her.

The thing is, being in the restaurant business around here, you can't go a holiday season without hearing all about it. Customers want it. One night not that long ago, watching a TV show, she saw a different kind of recipe for it. It didn't require any raw eggs, which along with too much alcohol, originally turned Belva off.

So after three decades, Belva gave the recipe, with adding in her own twist on it, a shot.

"I decided to try it," Hall said. "The first time we weren't too happy. By the second day, they all thought it was excellent."

Belva says she understands people have different tastes. She's not claiming her recipe is any better than anyone else's. She does, however, say those who have gotten a taste of her creation have liked it a lot.

So she's adding it to her menu this New Year's Eve night.

"They've liked it. They've told me, too, where they've had it and didn't like it. But they like this one," Hall said.

As for what her personalized twist on it is?

"I'm not going to give you all my secrets, but actually, it's like a custard pie," Hall replied with a smile.