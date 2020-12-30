This has been a tough year for many companies, but one that has seen growth is Sovena USA.

"Been doing this for more than 20 years. I'm originally from Spain. I recognize, everybody recognizes, olive oil is healthier oil," said Sovena USA managing director Enrique Escudero.

During a time of hardship, he and other staff members said Sovena is doing well as more people are cooking from home.

"Twenty-five percent growth of olive oil, and it was just because people can't go out to eat or they're choosing not to," said Sovena USA marketing manager Jonathan Batson. "They're trying to eat healthier meals."

"People are sick of using the same recipes, making the food over and over again so they're trying to branch out," said Sovena USA marketing associate Natalie Jennings.

Escudero said because Sovena is a global company with farms, they were able to get resources to stay in operation throughout the pandemic, and are growing.

"We're hiring," Escudero said. "During the pandemic we've been hiring people. We are looking for drivers, truck drivers. We are looking for second-shift employees."

Staff said Sovena tries to give back to the community, having donated hundreds of olive oil bottles to local nonprofits.