ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been scheduled in Orange County, effectively closing out the Department of Health's online portal.

But officials warn that taking precautions during the coronavirus pandemic does not end with a vaccination.

One misconception some have about the vaccine, is that after you receive it you are in the free and clear from catching the coronavirus. Plain and simple; that isn’t true.

Gerard Hempstead, 70, was all smiles under a mask Monday following a coronavirus vaccine shot to his right arm.

“I feel wonderful, splendid, fantastic, terrific, supercalifragilisticexpealidocious, so far no adverse effects,”he said.

According to doctors, the mask Hempstead has on, should stay on a while longer.

“Your daily routine shouldn’t change at all," Dr. Akinyemi Ajayi said. "This vaccine is designed to prevent you, the person who receives this vaccine, from having a severe infection and should you contract COVID-19.”

With his wife in the driver seat less than six feet away, Hempstead knows the importance of playing it safe with a mask on.

“Just because I can’t get it now because I have the shot doesn’t mean that the people I come in contact with can’t get it from something on my skin or in my lungs,” Hempstead said.

It’s a good safety measure to take for those especially that may be high risk.

“Yes it is rare that you will get an infection," Ajayi said. "But you can still become infectious and you can still spread it to other people.”

The new normal of wearing a mask, social distancing, quarantining after traveling, and frequent hand washing will have to remain the current normal for a bit longer.

“I prefer it not be the new normal," Hempstead said at the Orange County Convention Center. "I’d rather go back to the old normal as soon as we can and thats why it’s important for people when they have the opportunity to get the vaccine.”

Which according to medical experts won’t be until May or June at the earliest.

According to Ajayi, if someone had the coronavirus but still has the antibodies they can not infect someone with the virus. He says you can only pass the virus if you have an active infection.