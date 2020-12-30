LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second officer involved in the investigation that led to Breonna Taylor's death is set to be fired.

The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a termination letter to Detective Joshua Jaynes, saying he violated two department standards when he lied on a search warrant used to raid Taylor's apartment.

The two Standard Operating Procedures Jaynes violated include Preparation for Search Warrant Execution and Truthfulness/Untruthfulness, the letter says.

The letter, signed by Interim Chief Yvette Gentry states Jaynes violated the first standard when he failed to complete a Search Warrant Operations Plan form on or before March 13, 2020.

"Because the operations plan was not completed properly a very dangerous situation was created for all parties involved," the letter reads.

In the letter, Gentry told Jaynes there should have been "better controls, supervision and scrutiny" while preparing the warrant.

Jaynes violated the second standard when he said "affiant verified through a US Postal Inspector that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages at 3003 Springfield Drive #4," Gentry states in the letter.

"Detective Jaynes lied when he swore 'verified through a US Postal Inspector,'" Gentry wrote.

"Detective Jaynes did not have contact with a US Postal Inspector, he received the information from Sgt. Mattingly, who got it from a Shively police officer."

Jaynes will have the opportunity to defend himself at a meeting with Gentry on Thursday.