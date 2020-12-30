LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The extremely high demand for the coronavirus vaccine is prompting changes to how one Central Florida county is giving the shots.

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County is moving from appointments only to administering vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis.

AND HERE’s WHY - several people in this long line of cars tells us they tried HUNDREDS of times to call a number the county’s website pushed them to, but they couldn’t get through. @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 ##News13Lake pic.twitter.com/fbWkGGzAnX — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) December 30, 2020

Hundreds of people showed up to two distribution sites in Lake County on Wednesday, the first day the county began offering the vaccine to seniors 65 and older. Health administrators say demand was so high, it crashed a phone people were using to make vaccine appointments. By noon Wednesday, the county decided to move to the first-come, first serve approach.

Susan and David Mandell said they tried calling the number hundreds of times to book an appointment but were unsuccessful. They showed up Wednesday morning and at first were turned away, but eventually one of them was able to get a vaccine. The other needs clearance from a doctor due to a medical condition.

“The gentleman told me yesterday to come back today, and now when we come back they say sorry – you have to have an appointment,” David Mandell said. “You can’t make an appointment because you can’t get through.”

With all of the demand and the new first-come, first serve approach, health​ administrators are advising people to come as early as possible.