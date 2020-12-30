An audit ordered by Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, found "no fraudulent absentee ballots" in Cobb County, the third-largest county in the state, affirming the "original outcome" of the November election.

Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger's office announced the results in a press release Tuesday, saying that the Cobb County Elections Department had "a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures.”



Investigators looked at about 10% of the roughly 150,000 absentee ballot envelopes submitted, which the investigation said was "a statistically significant sample of signatures on oath envelopes."



Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes in November

"This audit disproves the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had against the strength of Georgia’s signature match processes,” Raffensperger said in the release.

“The Secretary of State’s office has always been focused on calling balls and strikes in elections and, in this case, three strikes against the voter fraud claims and they’re out,” Raffensperger wrote in the statement. “We conducted a statewide hand recount that reaffirmed the initial tally, and a machine recount at the request of the Trump campaign that also reaffirmed the original tally."

Raffensperger announced the signature match audit in Cobb County on Dec. 14, "following credible allegations that the process was not followed in the June primaries," partnering with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the audit.

"In other words, out of the 15,118 absentee ballot oath envelopes that were randomly audited, all of those were appropriately counted with the exception -- two were allowed that should not have been," said Vic Reynolds, the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“In one case, the ballot was ‘mistakenly signed by the elector’s spouse,’ and in the other, the voter ‘reported signing the front of the envelope only,’” the release reads. “In both cases, the identified voters filled out the ballots themselves.”

"Based on the results of the audit, the Cobb County Elections Department had a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures," the audit determined, confirming the original results of the election.

Georgia has been a frequent target of criticism from President Donald Trump since the election. Trump and his allies have made repeated baseless claims of widespread election fraud, including demanding an audit of the signature matches. The Trump campaign called for hand and machine recounts after President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.