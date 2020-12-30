FLORIDA — Many in the Hispanic community are feeling a bit more calm entering the new year following the recent pandemic unemployment benefits extension.

Jose Aponte is one of those who says he relies on those benefits to survive after he lost his hotel job in March because of the pandemic.

“Without it, I don’t know how I’ll pay most of my bills and care for my children,” he said.

Even with the benefits and his wife’s part-time job, he said it’s not been enough. The benefits amount only half of what he made when he worked.

He said he’s tried to find a new job but it’s difficult to find one that works with his family's new schedule. His wife works late-night shifts, so he would need to be home before she leaves to care for his two kids, Salvador, 4, and Adrian, 8.

He said currently they’re around $5,000 behind on mortgage so the sooner he can return to work the better.

“They tell us we may come back to work next March,” Aponte said.

He said until then he hopes the extension of the benefits can help them get by.

“I want to thank the government," Aponte said. "The benefits really help us fill some of the financial gaps."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national Hispanic unemployment rate is 8.4%, which is two points higher than the national average.