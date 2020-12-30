PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anani Bistro in Gulfport offers healthy recipes, smoothies, coffees and pressed juices.

Their big goal is to work with 95% raw organic ingredients.

And they are also looking for an atmosphere where people might linger, with a variety of seating, books and magazines for socially distant discussions.

Owner Corey Holycross created their Acai bowl.

Açaí Bowl Recipe

1 Banana, frozen

1/2 Cup blueberries, frozen

2 Tsp açaí powder or 1 pack of açaí cubes



A dash of almond milk (no more than 1/4 cup)



Blend and top with your choice of toppings.

Chef added chia pudding, fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries, dried coconut flakes and dried Goji berries.