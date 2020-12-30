OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Frustration in Central Florida grows among many people unable to schedule an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine.

The last several months have been difficult for Miguel Maldonado and his wife.

“It’s very frustrating to be stuck in the house all day, looking at four walls most of the time,” he said.

Maldonado and his wife are very active, but in their early 70s, they’ve had to cut out most of the activities they enjoy.

“We want to at least try to get back to some kind of normalcy,” said Maldonado.

So, when word came out about two COVID-19 vaccines being approved, Miguel and his wife were excited, thinking maybe they could go dancing again.

But that good feeling quickly soured.

“It’s very frustrating when you’re trying to get through and think you almost got through and then they drop the call,” said Maldonado.

Maldonado said he’s called 15 to 20 times in Osceola and was never able to get through.

He didn't have any better luck when he contacted Orange County.

“They told me that they were only doing Orange County residents only,” said Maldonado.

Finally he tried Polk County since he lives along the county lines in Poinciana. After several hours, he got through, only to find out they don’t have the vaccine yet.

“You don’t know where to go. There’s no vaccines available for us,” said Maldonado.

As far as he knows, no one in his large retirement community has been able to sign up for a vaccine either.

Maldonado said he feels invisible and wants health leaders to know there are a lot of people in his community that need the vaccine.

He said he’ll keep trying to call Osceola to make an appointment.

Even if Maldonado can’t make an appointment for himself yet, he said he wants to try to get his wife signed up.