CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a 10 p.m. curfew in place in North Carolina, New Year’s Eve festivities will look very differently this year.

What You Need To Know New Year's Eve festivities will be held on a smaller scale and earlier due to curfew



Businesses are coming up with ways to celebrate safely



This year, bars and restaurants will be able to offer to-go cocktails

In years past, New Year’s Eve was busy and the best day of the year for business at Lenny Boy Brewing Co. in Charlotte.

"Revenue is definitely down on our three revenue streams, whether it's in the taproom wholesale beer or wholesale kombucha,” Lenny Boy Brewing Owner Nathan Villaume says.

Villaume says the celebration will be smaller and earlier with some familiar elements.

"We will have on TVs other areas in the world that are having a ball drop, just to try to create that thing that we are going to miss this year,” Villaume says.

He’s planning to have a live band on the outside patio from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Food and drink specials, including kombucha mimosas will be on the menu. In addition, there will be raffle prices every hour.

A few miles away at Hotel Le Meridien, Cloud Bar and Red Salt by David Burke are also planning smaller gatherings.

On December 31, Cloud Bar will host a pre-party from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the business stopping serving alcohol at 9 p.m.

“The curfew doesn't help us. That's a space that usually gets busy later in the evening, so we're shutting down at 9 p.m. for drink service when normally most of our guests will just be showing up. But right now we're just happy that we're still open,” Cloud Bar and Red Salt Manager Lawrence Main says.

However, Main says it will still be fun with specials and a great view.

“Enjoy the city skyline, get outdoors, and have some social time,” Main says.

Main says people also have the option of ending 2020 with a four-course meal downstairs at Red Salt by David Burke.

“[We’re] really doing something that's elevated, something that gives people a really classy experience, a top-notch experience, with the kitchen behind it, to finish up their year for those ... that are kind of the more foodie types,” Main says.

Even if the parties will be at a smaller scaler and with COVID-19 precautions, both Main and Villaume still wanted to offer this option to customers.

“Safety's first, but people are looking for a sense of normalcy,” Villaume said.

New Year’s Eve bars and restaurants will also have the option of offering cocktails for pick up and delivery. This means, despite the curfew, they will be able to stay open from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.