President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia in the waning days of the Senate runoff elections to campaign for Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, underscoring the importance of the Peach State's Senate seats to the incoming president's agenda.

Ossoff and Warnock are attempting to unseat Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.

Should either incumbent hang on, the GOP would retain control of the chamber; if the Democrats flip both, the makeup of the Senate will be 50-50, with Harris casting tiebreaking votes on potential matters ranging from Biden's Cabinet picks to crucial stimulus for Americans suffering the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 2.3 million people – nearly half the turnout of last month’s presidential election – had already cast their ballots early, by Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Elections Project. More than 1.5 million people have voted in person early, and over 800,000 mail ballots have been accepted.

With margins expected to be tight (Biden won the state in November's election by about 12,000 votes), all of the campaigns are focused on getting out the vote.

Biden will visit the state on the same day as President Donald Trump, who will hold a campaign rally for Loeffler and Perdue in Dalton, Georgia, on the eve of the election.

During the president-elect's last visit to the Peach State on Dec. 15, the day after the Electoral College formally affirmed his victory, he implored Georgians to vote as if their lives depended on it.

"Send me these two men," Biden said, "and we will control the Senate and change the lives of people in Georgia."

In the nearly two months since the general election in November, Georgians have been inundated by radio and television advertisements, mailings, calls, text messages and even hand-written notes from out-of-state residents urging them to vote.

Runoff elections historically draw a much lower turnout than general elections, and in Georgia they have favored Republican candidates in the last decade or so. But in this unique election — with national attention, money pouring in and control of the Senate at stake — the normal rules don’t seem to apply.

Rather than dropping dramatically, early voting for the runoff is only about 20% lower than the early turnout at the same point before the general election, though missed days over Christmas and other key differences make a direct comparison difficult. Voters don’t register by party in Georgia, but experts who have been tracking early voting data say the high turnout, particularly among African American voters, and the continued engagement of younger voters is a good sign for the Democrats.

“These are the numbers that the Democrats need in order to be able to win the election,” Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor who tracks vote counts for the U.S. Elections Project, told The Associated Press. “It doesn’t mean that they are going to win. It’s just the numbers they would want to see if they are going to win.”

But McDonald and others are quick to say that the election results are likely to be very close, and there’s too much uncertainty to draw reliable conclusions from the early voting data about which candidates will win.

While early voting trends so far may seem to favor Democrats, Republicans typically have higher Election Day turnout and they could also make gains in the final days of early in-person or absentee voting, McDonald said. There are also wild-card factors like the weather — though the current Election Day forecast is mild and dry across the state — and possible complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

In-person early voting ends statewide on Thursday, though some counties observe New Year’s Eve as a holiday so Wednesday will be their last day. Absentee ballots can be returned by mail or in drop boxes to be counted as long as they’re received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Perdue and Loeffler both failed to win a majority of votes in the general election last month, forcing the runoffs.

After a bitter fight during the general election between Loeffler and third-place finisher GOP U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, Republicans need to focus on making sure Collins voters support Loeffler for the runoff, Emory University political science professor Bernard Fraga told the AP. They also need to stress the importance of voting despite repeated claims from Trump and his allies that the presidential election was rigged and marred by fraud.

“Republicans can’t afford to throw away any votes,” Fraga said. “I think this just adds to the pressure on Trump to make a very forceful push to his supporters regarding the importance of this election and the importance of their participation in this election.”

In the final days before the election, Democrats need to work on turning out Latino and Asian American voters, Fraga said. Participation by both groups surged in the general election, but they are less consistent voters and will need extra mobilization to turn out in the runoff, he said. A continued focus on younger voters is also critical.

“It looks a lot better for Democrats now than anyone would have predicted based on the historical record,” Fraga said. “I think the question is whether it’s enough and the next few days are going to be key for seeing whether the group-level differences in turnout are suggestive of a pattern that favors Democrats.”

So far, very few of the runoff voters are people who didn’t vote in general election, Fraga said.

“If we assume that very few people are changing their minds about which party they’re going to vote for in the runoff, then much of the electoral landscape has already been baked in in Georgia and it’s really a story about turnout instead of changing people’s minds,” he said.