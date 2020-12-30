Three people were killed and two were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-95 near Daytona Beach Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies were pursuing a vehicle driven by an armed carjacking suspect fleeing from Flagler County at about 7 p.m.

When the suspect made a U-turn on I-95 in the area of Exit 260A, deputies stopped the pursuit and attempted to stop oncoming southbound traffic, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect started driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate and hit another vehicle head on, investigators said.

The suspect and two other people were killed in the crash, troopers said.

Investigators said the suspect was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Two people riding in the second vehicle were injured in the crash — one was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the other was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center.

Both were juveniles, FHP public information officer Lt. Kim Montes said.

No other information on the incident was immediately released.

This story will be updated as more details become available.