ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For many Hispanic Central Florida families, ‘tis the season for tamales at the dinner table.

Two Central Florida families said the cornflour meal is helping them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocoee resident Perla Aleman makes and sells up to 300 homemade tamales a week using her mother’s recipe.

“Lately, we’re seeing new customers because of the holidays,” she said.

Aong with the new customers Aleman said she also has her regulars, and those sales helped her family.

“It was a very, very difficult year because my husband was hospitalized for several days,” Aleman said.

Her husband was diagnosed with the coronavirus and hospitalized for two months.

“Through God’s help, we’re getting by,” Aleman said.

About 20 minutes away from Aleman is Alejandro Honorato’s restaurant, Tortilleria La Mexicana, at 525 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka.

Honorato said his restaurant was also impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with overall sales dropping by about 50%.

The holiday tamale boost has been a huge help.

“Sales went up because of the tamales, but everything else is down,” Honorato said.

His restaurant makes around 500 tamales a day.

Aleman said customers can order her tamales by reaching her through her Facebook page.