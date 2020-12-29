APPLETON, Wis. — The layoff notices just wouldn’t stop.

That’s how many will remember the spring of 2020 as Wisconsin and the nation slowed to a crawl for the early months of the pandemic.

Unemployment rates topped out in the mid-teens before retreating. Preliminary numbers for November put the state’s rate around 5%, with some areas reporting lower (seasonally unadjusted) levels.

“2020 has been a bit of a challenge like it’s been in many places. We’ve seen our peaks and our valleys,” said Jennifer Brown, senior director of existing industry and innovation with the Fox Cities Regional Partnership. “Certainly the small business community has had the brunt of it I would say.”

It’s still rough going for some businesses and sectors like hospitality. Others have fared better.

“The hospitality sector has been disproportionately impacted as opposed to the manufacturing sector, which has seen some tremendous successes and sees some opportunities that have come out of COVID,” Brown said.

That includes companies like C3 Corp. in Appleton. It designs and builds machines for the foam and bedding industries.

In an interview earlier this month, CEO and founder Joe Van De Hey said the business was seeking about 15 people after riding a pandemic-induced uptick of business brought on by increased online sales of home goods — like bedding.

“We can take those beds, squeeze them, fold them, roll them and then put them in a very small box,” he said. “Then Amazon shows up at your house [...] and two days later you have a bed at your front porch.”

With unemployment in many parts of the state dropping below 5%, some employers are now faced with an old, familiar, challenge.

“We are back in that low 4.3 unemployment which is also that point where our employers are coming and talking to us saying, ‘We need the employees,’” Brown said. “We’re back at that point where we’re organizations like the Fox Cities Partnership are trying to think of unique and creative talent initiatives.”

The goal: helping people get back to work in 2021.

As it works to get a handle on how businesses managed this year in northeast Wisconsin, the Fox Cities Partnership is conducting its annual economic outlook survey through Jan. 8. It’s available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LSWPTNH.