When snow falls, DPW crews get to work. There are 85 people assigned to plowing, and keeping them on the job this winter could be harder than the job they have to do - clearing snow in one of the snowiest cities.

What You Need To Know With snow falling again in Syracuse, the plows are back on the roads.



Two people are needed to operate the plows, which is raising concerns about COVID-19, as operators are in the cab together about 12 hours a day



Syracuse recently purchased several new plows to try and break up drivers

The Winged Warrior recently made its maiden voyage on the snowy streets of Syracuse. It’s one of the city’s newest plows. Ed Laplante is the driver and Mike Sabatino is his wingman.

"We’re like the odd couple. You can’t cross this and that’s it," said Ed. "I grew up with him. We’ve known each other for 40 years,”

That's a good thing, because both of them are needed to operate the plow. Mike and Ed make a great team, but their togetherness is a concern this winter. The men spend about 12 hours a day in the cab.

“Even if they’re both wearing masks, obviously there’s no way to eliminate the risk entirely. Really our concern is the health and safety of our staff, because if we don’t have people driving the trucks, then the plows aren’t going to be on the road,“ said Syracuse's Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham.

Syracuse’s COO Corey Driscoll Dunham says a COVID-19 case or quarantines could create a driver shortage. The city addressed the plow shortage by spending more than a million dollars to buy 10 new ones, just ask Ed.

“They’re nice. They’re good. Better than the old ones… one of the older ones you might’ve slid back down the hill before the tires grabbed. This one catches gear and goes right up the hill no problem. There’s a lot more to em, you know what I mean, so you can go through the snow better,” said Ed.