Americans could start seeing direct stimulus payments in their bank accounts as soon as tonight, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Tuesday.

In a pair of Twitter posts Tuesday night, Mnuchin said that the Treasury "delivered a payment file" to the Federal Reserve for stimulus payments.

"These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week," Mnuchin wrote.

"Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow," Mnuchin added in a follow-up tweet, directing Americans to check the status of their payments on the IRS' website.

