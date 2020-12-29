ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just days after fire leveled a Rochester printing company, employees were hard at work Tuesday trying to fill customer orders.

There is no word yet on what caused the Christmas Eve fire at City Blue Imaging. The flames spread quickly, destroying the longtime Scio Street business.

"It’s a tragic loss," said John Mealey, City Blue sales manager. "But it’s a building, and we’re so thankful no one was hurt."

Mealey and other employees were back on the job Tuesday morning, working from a temporary office space right next to their burned out building. As demolition crews took away the mess outside, they set up a "war room" inside the space, offered by the Quakers immediately following the fire.

"Everyone's working hard to get back at it," he said. "It just means the world to us. It’s really phenomenal."

Mealey says there has been an outpouring of kindness from the community. Other print shops in town and competitors have offered to help out.

"It comes literally from all angles of our community," he said. "I mean, the outpouring of support has been overwhelming."

In overwhelming times, the generosity means a lot. Employees gathered around tables and a computer, putting together a plan to move forward.

"It’s been a really good place to work," said employee Dave Towns, as he tried to cobble together a list of supplies from memory. "It’s really sad to see this happen."

As the past is shoveled away, the pieces of the future of City Blue are already being put together.

"We've got each other's backs," said Mealey. "And we're going to get back on our feet."