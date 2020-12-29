ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County's eviction diversion program will be extended for another month.

The county says it will continue accepting applications for the program through January 29.

The eviction diversion program helps tenants and landlords reach an arrangement that prevents the tenant from being evicted.

Approved applicants can get up to $4,000 in past due rent paid directly to the landlord. However, both the tenant and the landlord have to agree and meet eligibility requirements to receive the money.

County officials attributed a monthly drop in eviction filings at least partly to the eviction diversion program. As of December 1, the county said the program had helped nearly 2,000 families stay in their homes.

The program is funded with $13.3 million from the CARES Act.

To see eligibility requirements and to apply for the program, head to the Orange CARES website.